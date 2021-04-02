Plan ready for supply of vegetables, fruits on cheaper rates in Ramazan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has prepared a plan for supplying vegetables and fruits to citizens on cheaper rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to official sources, the plan has been prepared by AC Saddar Umar Maqbool on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

Under the plan, quality fruits and vegetables would be supplied to citizens at their doorsteps during Ramazan. The Insaf Cheap Vegetable and Fruit mobile shops will become functional before Ramazan.

These mobile shops will be registered and their geo-tagging will be done. A helpline number will also be displayed in the shops for registration of complaints by consumers. The shops will sell vegetables and fruits in streets and mohalas at 10 to 15 per cent less rates compared to the open market under the flagship programme.