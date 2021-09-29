Plan reviewed to enhance wheat production

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Thursday said that adoption of modern agricultural strategies was vital to enhance production of wheat crop

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Thursday said that adoption of modern agricultural strategies was vital to enhance production of wheat crop.

Wheat was an important food crop and a comprehensive plan would be introduced to improve production, he said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

He reviewed the strategy of modern wheat production plan and similarly, consideration was also given to increase the fertility of agricultural land by the participants of the meeting.

The plan would provided to farmers with complete knowledge about modern wheat production technology, approved varieties, timing of planting, balanced and proportionate use of fertilizers and irrigation.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Oteel said "we have to work hard to achieve record production of wheat. Field formations not only convey the correct and timely message to the farmers but their Primary duty is to implement recommendations also.

" He, however, maintained, "in case of pest and disease attack on wheat crop, only biological control would be given priority, as it is our food crop so no pesticide spray would be allowed as much as possible".

Earlier, a meeting was held to review the overall condition of agriculture soil in South Punjab. It was necessary to take special care of the health of the land to achieve high yield, said Ateel adding , farmers will also be guided in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Secretaries Barkullah Khan, Syed Naveed Alam, Deputy Secretary Asif Raza Multan, Principal Scientist Dr Lal Hussain Akhtar Bahawalpur and DG Khan along with Divisional Director Agriculture Extension, Assistant Director Agriculture Information Abdul Samad and other officers.