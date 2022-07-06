Plan reviewed to ensure cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha

A comprehensive contingency plan has been chalked out to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eid-ul-Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A comprehensive contingency plan has been chalked out to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eid-ul-Azha.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain during a media briefing at his office here on Wednesday.

CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Bilal Feroz Joya, Senior Manager Operation Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha and others officers were also present on the occasion.

The divisional commissioner said that the Faisalabad Waste Management Company, metropolitan corporation and municipal committees in Faisalabad division had been mobilized for Eid cleanliness operations and people would be provided clean and pollution free environment during the Eid days by successful implementation of the cleanliness plan.

He said that strict monitoring system would in place for regular supervision of cleanliness operations and people would see practical positive change with regard to disposal of the sacrificial animal wastes without any delay. The commissioner said the special control rooms would be established at divisional and district level to supervise the cleanliness operation in Faisalabad division and public complaints in this regard would be redressed immediately. He made it clear that no lethargy or carelessness would be tolerated relating to the cleanliness operation. He further said that the staff showing best performance would be rewarded for their encouragement and recognition of their best services.

He appealed to the people to follow the coronavirus SOPs as well. He said that monsoon season was also started and teams were ready to tackle the situation on Eid.

Giving details about the Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation, CEO FWMC informed that the leaves of all staffs and management had been cancelled to make the cleanliness operation total success. He said that more than 4,000 waste workers would perform duties during the Eid cleanliness operation while machinery would also be utilized for collecting and disposal of animal waste. He informed that two tranches had been arranged outside the city to dump the offal and other wastes of the sacrificial animal. He said that 40 awareness camps would be set up at the different localities of the city for information of the public while 55,000 biodegradable bags would be distributed among the people at these awareness camps. He maintained that helpline would work with increasing the telephone lines for receiving the public complaints and their prompt disposal. He said that sanitary workers would be provided face masks, gloves and sanitizer lotion. He vowed that the FWMC was very much committed for quality cleanliness during the Eid-ul-Azha, whereas, special cleanliness would be made at the sites of Eid congregations and city would be washed after the Eid-ul-Azha.