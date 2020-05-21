UrduPoint.com
Plan To Address Aerial Firing On Chand Rat, Eid Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Plan to address aerial firing on Chand rat, Eid day

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::Comprehensive security plan released to address aerial firing during the Chand rat besides security to be beefed up during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Key decisions in this connection was taken a meeting held by DPO Kohat Captain (Retd) Mansoor Raman, a heavy contingent of police and elite force has been deployed in the district while police patrols and security checks have been stepped up.

During the Friday prayers, a comprehensive strategy has been worked out for the implementation of SOPs in the masajids across the district. Special points have been setup to maintain the flow of traffic, the duty hours of traffic wardens have been fixed.

Prevented aerial firing measures would be adopted on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr and this connection he directed the concerned officials to start a public awareness campaign by displaying banners, placard on prominent and public places so that to educate the people regarding the danger causes of the aerial firing.

Special personnel have been deployed at masajids, Eid places, places of worship, shopping malls and sensitive places while mobile, rider and infantry patrols have been increased.

Police, Elite Force and Quick Response Force will jointly provide security for Chand Rat and Eid-ul-Fitr gatherings.

Holidays for police officers and personnel have been canceled to make security factors foolproof. With the cooperation of Kohat scholars and local elders, a public awareness campaign was intensified at the regional level to curb aerial firing on moon night. In this regard, the utility of social and print electronic media is also being utilized.

We all have to play a joint role to end the ugly and deadly ritual of aerial firing, DPO Kohat said on this occasion. Additional powers have been assigned to the police to stop aerial firing on the occasion of Chand Rat and Eid-ul-Fitr, he informed. The perpetrators of disturbing the peace will be dealt with severely and measures should be taken for the public security while those involved in aerial firing should be sent to jail.

