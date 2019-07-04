UrduPoint.com
'Plan To Be Chalked Out To Deal With Polysthene Bags'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:18 PM

'Plan to be chalked out to deal with polysthene bags'

An important meeting regarding prevention of utilization of polythene bags due to their bad effects on environment was held in the environment protection secretariat, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :An important meeting regarding prevention of utilization of polythene bags due to their bad effects on environment was held in the environment protection secretariat, here on Thursday.

Director Environment Misbah Lodhi, representatives of the WWF, the LCCI, the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and officers of concerned departments were also present.

The purpose of the meeting was to evolve a comprehensive strategy, consultation regarding measures taken for discouraging the use of polythene bags and discussion on different proposals in this regard.

The PPMA requested to impose phasewise ban on the use of plastic bags and stressed the need of recycling of plastic bags.

Director Environment Misbah Lodhi said that a comprehensive plan would be chalked out in the light of the proposals given by all stakeholders.

