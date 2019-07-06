UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Plan To Be Chalked Out To Deal With Polythene Bags'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

'Plan to be chalked out to deal with polythene bags'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting regarding prevention of utilization of polythene bags due to their bad effects on environment, was held in the Environment Protection Secretariat.

Director Environment Misbah Lodhi, representatives of the WWF, the LCCI, the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and officers of concerned departments were also present.

The purpose of the meeting was to evolve a comprehensive strategy, consultation regarding measures taken for discouraging the use of polythene bags and discussion on different proposals in this regard.

The PPMA requested to impose phase wise ban on the use of plastic bags and stressed the need of recycling of plastic bags.

Director Environment Misbah Lodhi said that a comprehensive plan would be chalked out in the light of the proposals given by all stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Second day of Malawi protests alleging election 'f ..

18 minutes ago

Cricket: World Cup table

18 minutes ago

IAEA to hold special meeting on Iran on 10 July

20 minutes ago

Pakistan v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

20 minutes ago

Alaska heat wave shatters temperature record in la ..

20 minutes ago

Djokovic equals Becker mark with Wimbledon last 16 ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.