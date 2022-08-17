UrduPoint.com

Plan To Be Devised For FDA City's Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Plan to be devised for FDA city's security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram said that a comprehensive plan would be devised for security and beautification of the FDA City in order to make it most attractive housing project.

Addressing a meeting during his visit here on Wednesday, he said that public parks and greenbelts in the FDA City would be renovated in addition to installing streetlights. He directed the management of the city to accelerate their efforts for completion of mega project of sports complex as well as water supply and sewerage system so that maximum facilities could be provided to the residents of this city.

He said that recovery campaign would also be expedited to recover FDA dues from the allotees so that development projects in this city could be completed in time.

Directors Estate Management Sohail Maqsood and Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Development & Planning Asim Mehmood, Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti and others were also present.

