Plan To Connect Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan Through Rail Network To Prove As `Game Changer'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Railways and Dry Port, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has said the plan of connecting Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan through a railway network will prove a `Game Changer' with the passage of time.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi who is also the Coordinator Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) said the signing of a tripartite agreement between the three countries for developing rail network is a very welcoming step and would have very far-reaching positive impact on the economy of the whole region.

It merits mention here that Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed a tripartite agreement last week to connect the three countries through a rail network.

The agreement will not only provide access to Pakistani products to Central Asian Republics and Russia but also to the Baltic states, Zia expressed hope.

The route will also help in reducing the import cost upto 40 per cent by connecting the railway link from Tarmand in Uzbekistan to Mazhar Shari (Loghar province) in Afghanistan and Kharlachi in Pakistan, observed Zia in the statement.

The new route, he continued, will also reduce trade goods delivery time by five days between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Zia said Pakistan striving for the last several years to promote commercial, social and cultural relations with Central Asian countries and this project will make the dream come true.

Similarly, the land-locked Central Asian Republics can utilize Pakistan sea ports for the transportation of goods to middle East and African countries by availing the facility of the new rail link, he continued.

The project on completion in 2027 will make Pakistan a connectivity hub in the region and apart from increasing regional trade, will also help in enhancing travelling by people.

Zia Sarhadi also laid stress on ensuring foolproof security for the project for proving it as success story and for involving of all the regional countries in its execution.

More Stories From Pakistan