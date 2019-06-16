Plan to conserve Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar Mausoleum

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::The provincial government approved Rs 30 million proposal for the conservation of five centuries old mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar and a sum of Rs 5 million had been allocated for it in the budget 2019-20.

The funding of Rs 5 million was the part of annual development plan (ADP) in the Punjab budget 2019-20, Incharge Archaeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP.

He said that PC-1 of the project and its detailed cost estimation would soon be completed for its execution.

Saint, Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar, was a descent of Hazrat Shams Uddin Sabzwari and the mausoleum was built in 1585, he added.

Located at Suraj Miani (Kabuli Mohallah) in the suburb of Multan, the tomb of Hazrat Ali Akbar is a smaller version of the tomb of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam. It shares looks and architectural features with the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam which included an octagonal plan, three storeys and tapering angle buttresses crowned by turrets. Its walls are also decorated with brick designs and tile work.

The monument is an example of fine cut and dressed work with the combination of Multani glazed kashi tiles. The interior of the monument has been damaged considerably by the smoke of mustard oil lamps and the candles' smoke has spoiled the fresco painting or Naqashi work and lime plaster.

Glazed tiles on its exterior were also found chipped off and missing, and needed restoration while salt affected brick work also needed restoration.

The openings are provided with modern metallic grilles which needed to be replaced by terracotta 'Jali'. Some of the openings in the second storey have lost their wooden grilles and are now blocked with brick work. The walls have horizontal wooden beam courses. In faience embellishment and tile inscription, this tomb is richer than the tomb of Rukn-i-Alam, the report of Punjab archaeology department said.

Internally, there are original specimens of Naqashi though all in very precarious position and some of the rarest examples are Arabic designs in relief which can be seen in the interior walls.

The floor of the tomb is laid in bricks on edge. But in the entrance large square tiles with glazed designs have been laid. The platform, on which rests the edifice, has been plastered with cement.

In close vicinity are the Mosque of Ali Akbar and Tomb of his mother. The latter is in more precarious condition.

The plan proposes underpinning with fine dressed brick masonry at the salt affected parts of walls, providing and fixing wooden 'Jaalies' of Shisham wood, restoration of old wood doors, providing and inserting Shisham wood beams in brick masonry, application of lime plaster on exterior and interior of dome, restoration of Fresco work, Stucco tracery work, glazed kashi tile work, upgradation of platform and graves, brick flooring, and electrification of tomb.