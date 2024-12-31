Plan to convert UoP on solar energy finalized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A plan has been finalized to convert University of Peshawar (UoP) on solar energy.

The University of Peshawar's official told APP on Tuesday that that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs160 million.

The Federal Govt has provided Rs60 million for the project. The consultancy services would be performed by Dr Misbah Khan of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

A steering committee comprises registrar, treasurer and director planning and development, UoP were constituted that completed all matters related to implementation of the project.