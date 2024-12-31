Open Menu

Plan To Convert UoP On Solar Energy Finalized

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Plan to convert UoP on solar energy finalized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) A plan has been finalized to convert University of Peshawar (UoP) on solar energy.

The University of Peshawar's official told APP on Tuesday that that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs160 million.

The Federal Govt has provided Rs60 million for the project. The consultancy services would be performed by Dr Misbah Khan of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

A steering committee comprises registrar, treasurer and director planning and development, UoP were constituted that completed all matters related to implementation of the project.

Related Topics

Peshawar University Of Engineering And Technology All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur ..

ATC sentences former GB Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid to 34 years in prison

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 20 ..

Pakistan Army rendered unparalleled services in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surge ..

Neelum Muneer urges people to avoid cosmetic surgery

40 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

UAE President receives Prince Khalid bin Salman

42 minutes ago
 China's manufacturing activity remains in expansio ..

China's manufacturing activity remains in expansion zone in December

2 hours ago
 Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

Emirates introduces additional flights to Colombo

2 hours ago
Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at L ..

Electronic Stunt Championship opens Wednesday at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

UAE to expand CEPAs in 2025, says Thani Al Zeyoudi

2 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Janu ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for January

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam P ..

Argentina charges five over death of singer Liam Payne

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan