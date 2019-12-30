Plan to develop rose farms in Punjab

Punjab government is finalizing arrangements to launch a plan for developing rose farms across the province

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab government is finalizing arrangements to launch a plan for developing rose farms across the province.

Official sources told APP here on Monday that roses were being cultivated and sold in domestic markets as well as exported to middle Eastern countries.

The concept of this proposed plan was to promote floriculture and to produce high quality grafted roses for enhancing export to European countries.

Under the plan special attention would be focused on cultivating red roses keeping in view the global demand especially European countries, sources added.

Punjab and other parts of the country naturally possesses a great potential for producing quality roses due to rich resources and local soil provides ideal agronomic conditions for the production of flowers,sources said.