Plan to digitalise cultural identity of Multan

MULTAN, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The Punjab government decided to digitalise historic and cultural identity of 5000 years old Multan city.

This was decided in a meeting between Chairman Walled City Authority (WCA) Nadeem Qureshi and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, here on Sunday.

The WCA chairman said that a documentary on shrines, masajid, temple, old "Haveli", bazaars, and gates of city, would be made and upload it on different web-portals which would help provide information to foreigners as well as promote tourism.

He informed that Hindu festival "Holi" commenced from Multan.

Nadeem Qureshi also informed that they were planning to organize Sufi Festival in near future in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also informed that they rehabilitated "Haram Gate" and "Inn" near shrine of Musa Pak.

For the rehabilitation and renovation of Sarafa Bazaar, the administration had Rs 33 million funds and the work would begin very soon. The work on preserving old books, especially on history of Multan, was also in progress, he said.

An archive block is being introduced in Library of Civil Line College, he said and added that a good number of intellectuals and historians were ready to donate books for the library.