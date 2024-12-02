Plan to eliminate traffic mess, encroachments in Sialkot

A comprehensive action plan will be formulated to eliminate traffic flow and encroachments in the city and a joint squad of traffic police, Punjab Transport Authority, Municipal Corporation Regulation Wing and district administration will be formed for it

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A comprehensive action plan will be formulated to eliminate traffic flow and encroachments in the city and a joint squad of traffic police, Punjab Transport Authority, Municipal Corporation Regulation Wing and district administration will be formed for it.

This was informed in a meeting of local authorities and stakeholders of relevant institutions held at the DC Office under the chairmanship of Members of Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial and DPO Rana Umar Farooq.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Anum Babar, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Afzal Malik, DSP City Tariq Dhuddi, DSP Traffic Babar, Traffic Inspector Khurram Shahzad, Secretary RTA Muzaffar Mukhtar, former Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir, Nawaz Bhatti, Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Qaiser Bhatti, Husnain Baig and Hamid Nasir were also present.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that traffic is currently the biggest problem of Sialkot city and to deal with the challenge, all departments have to play their role, but it is also the first responsibility of citizens to respect traffic rules and completely avoid one-way violations and wrong parking.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial and DPO Rana Umar Farooq said that an action squad will be formed under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Sialkot to combat traffic violations and encroachments, and Traffic Police, City Police, Transport Authority and Regulation Wing of the Municipal Corporation will be part of the squad.

MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that initially, 5 important roads of the city will be made encroachment-free, while a pilot project of walking streets will be started in Muslim Bazaar and Lahai Bazaar, in which entry of all types of traffic will be banned during working hours.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that a notification will be issued soon stating that heavy traffic will remain closed on Defence Road during working hours. He said that motor-rickshaws in the city will be registered and divided into zones and violation of the zones will not be allowed.

He said that plans will be made for the construction of a parking plaza at the railway station for inner-city traffic management, while road engineering is being improved on Kashmir Road as per the suggestions of the traffic police. He said that the installation of traffic signals has started at Shell Petrol Pump Chowk, similarly the Municipal Corporation will install traffic signals at other important intersections.

DPO Sialkot Rana Umar Farooq said that help will also be taken from the Safe City Project for traffic flow.

Vehicles will be impounded for wrong parking and one-way violation.

He said that the police department has removed illegal encroachments from the railway road, which improved traffic. The DPO said that more than 200 assistant/junior traffic wardens have been newly recruited, whose training is ongoing and they will soon join the traffic police.