Plan to establish urban forests in three sites in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : The district administration in collaboration with different departments is establishing urban forests at three places in the district.

The forest department will extend all out coordination in this regard for maximum plantation and converting city into lush green, said Wajih Uddin Ahmed, Divisional Forest Officer here Monday.

He said that urban forests would be set up initially at three areas, Chak No 235-RB Niamoana, Millat Town and Chak Jhumra.

Chenab Club will arrange the required funds in this regard, he said.

He welcomed the participation of private sector in the urban forest projects and said that environment pollution and heat waves could be controlled only by plantation.

He stressed the need for sensitizing all segments of the society about their responsibilities in connection with environment pollution, tree plantation and taking other measures.