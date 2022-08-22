Plan to intensify anti-dengue surveillance drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Keeping in view the current monsoon spell, the district administration will intensify the ongoing anti-dengue surveillance campaign in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-dengue here Monday, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh directed the officers concerned to immediately respond to the reports of dengue larva, if received from any part of the district and timely ensure its chemical treatment.

He ordered the officers to clean rooftops of offices and cover water tanks.

The DC also directed the entomologists and anti-dengue field teams to ensure surveillance in their respective areas.

Deploring the poor performance of some departments, he said that there was no room for negligent officers and staff.

He warned that carelessness and negligence in the campaign would not be tolerated at any cost. He directed the Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings of emergency response committee twice a week.

Earlier, District Programme Coordinator Dr Zulqarnain briefed the meetingabout results of indoor and outdoor surveillance and android mobile phoneusers' activity.