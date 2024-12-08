Plan to introduce child emergency facilities in district hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir

announced on Sunday that child emergency facilities would soon be introduced

in district hospitals, aiming to reduce the child mortality rate by 50 percent.

He made the announcement while presiding over a meeting on health initiatives,

where the performance of low-performing District Health CEOs and Medical

Superintendents was reviewed in details.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that the public

health projects initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam

Nawaz Sharif were progressing rapidly. He highlighted the ongoing revamping

of 2,500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and over 300 Rural Health Centers (RHCs),

noting that modern furniture, bio-medical, and non-bio-medical equipment were

being procured to operationalize these centers swiftly after renovations.

The minister stressed that daily monitoring of construction materials and progress

on these projects ensured quality and efficiency. He also shed light on the success

of other health initiatives. He said that over 10,000 hepatitis and tuberculosis

patients had received free medicines at their doorsteps.

He said the clinic on wheels program had provided medical services to 5 million

individuals across 37 districts. The minister said that more than 800,000 people

have benefitted from free medicines, tests, and treatments under field hospital

project. He said that blood screenings of 550,000 individuals had been completed

as part of efforts to promote healthier lives.

Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing

healthcare services and ensuring public access to quality medical facilities

across Punjab.