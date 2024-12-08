Plan To Introduce Child Emergency Facilities In District Hospitals In Punjab
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir
announced on Sunday that child emergency facilities would soon be introduced
in district hospitals, aiming to reduce the child mortality rate by 50 percent.
He made the announcement while presiding over a meeting on health initiatives,
where the performance of low-performing District Health CEOs and Medical
Superintendents was reviewed in details.
Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that the public
health projects initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam
Nawaz Sharif were progressing rapidly. He highlighted the ongoing revamping
of 2,500 Basic Health Units (BHUs) and over 300 Rural Health Centers (RHCs),
noting that modern furniture, bio-medical, and non-bio-medical equipment were
being procured to operationalize these centers swiftly after renovations.
The minister stressed that daily monitoring of construction materials and progress
on these projects ensured quality and efficiency. He also shed light on the success
of other health initiatives. He said that over 10,000 hepatitis and tuberculosis
patients had received free medicines at their doorsteps.
He said the clinic on wheels program had provided medical services to 5 million
individuals across 37 districts. The minister said that more than 800,000 people
have benefitted from free medicines, tests, and treatments under field hospital
project. He said that blood screenings of 550,000 individuals had been completed
as part of efforts to promote healthier lives.
Khawaja Imran Nazir reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing
healthcare services and ensuring public access to quality medical facilities
across Punjab.
