Plan to maintain cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha discussed

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Amin Owaisi Thursday said that maintaining cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha will be a challenge and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should complete all the arrangements for providing sanitation facilities on Eid as soon as possible.

He was chairing a meeting held to discuss the Eid operational plan in the committee room of the Local Government and Community Development Secretariat, South Punjab.

Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that the company has a strategy for the proper collection and transportation of animal waste.

He said that all company officers and sanitary workers will perform their duties during the Eid ul-Azha holidays. He said that 34 Eid camps will be set up in all the union councils.

He said that 90 vehicles of the company will also be active in the field.

The company will deliver 100,000 free plastic bags for disposing of animal waste before Eid. For public convenience, awareness camps would be organized and waste bags will be provided to people coming to buy animals. BWMC Helpline 1139 will be functional where company representatives will be available to serve the people. South Punjab Local Government Secretary Muhammad Amin Owaisi expressed his satisfaction with the company's Eid plan.

He said that an awareness campaign should be started in the city before Eid-ul-Azha and print, electronic and social media should also be used. The officers of the Department of Local Government Secretariat will also be active in the field, he added.