Plan to make 5 roads as model roads in Faisalabad

Traffic Engineering & Planning Agency (TEPA) will transform 5 roads as model roads in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Traffic Engineering & Planning Agency (TEPA) will transform 5 roads as model roads in the city.

Among these roads include Mall Road, Bilal Road, Kaleem Shaheed Narwala Road, Jail Road and Agriculture University Kutchery Road.

A spokesman of TEPA said on Monday the agency had demanded funds of Rs 50 million from the government for these model roads. The amount would be spent on repairing traffic signals,zebra crossing, lane marking, patchwork and painting of dividers in addition to rehabilitatingand renovating these roads, he added.