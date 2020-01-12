UrduPoint.com
Plan To Make Auqaf Deptt's Commercial Land Profitable

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:00 PM

Plan to make Auqaf deptt's commercial land profitable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Auqaf Department decided to make its commercial land profitable by joint venture, under Private Public Partnership Act 2019.

According to official sources, the step is being taken to enhance the income of department and make proper utilization of available commercial land.

The entities or persons, having vast experience of commercial projects, corporate lawyers, financial analysts were invited to participate in a seminar, being held January 15 at Punjab Institute of Languages and Culture Lahore.

The participants will give their suggestions and objections. Their suggestions would be presented in the meeting of Punjab Auqaf board. However, the auqaf department reserved the right to make any decision as per law, stated official sources. The aspirants were asked to get their name registered for the seminar.

