Plan to make Kahuta & Kotli Sattian tourist destinations discussed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A plan to make Kahuta and Kotli Sattian tourist destinations has been initiated and discussed at a meeting held here for further steps in this regard.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah while chairing the meeting said that solid steps would be taken as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian more attractive tourist spots with more facilities for tourists.

The meeting also discussed construction of alternative roads to reach these areas.

In order to facilitate the tourists, tourist services should be regulated, he added.

Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority Nadeem Abro presented different proposals to upgrade Murree, Kahuta and Kotli Sattian areas.

The Commissioner informed the meeting that a draft of the by-laws has been prepared in this regard which would be finalized soon.

He said, Murree would be made an exemplary tourist resort having beautiful clusters, modern children amusement parks and forests areas.

A committee with commissioner as focal person was also formed comprising members from RDA, DC and other officers concerned.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali, Director General, RDA, Nadeem Abro, Chairman, RDA, Tariq Murtaza, officers of Tourism Department and other officers concerned.