UrduPoint.com

Plan To Observe Int'l Anti Corruption Day On Dec 9, Advocacy Drive To Continue Till Dec 12

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Plan to observe int'l anti corruption day on Dec 9, advocacy drive to continue till Dec 12

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The district government has chalked out an elaborate plan to observe international anti-corruption day on Dec 9 wherein an advocacy drive would be launched that would continue till Dec 12.

ADCG Revenue Akhtar Mundhera, presiding over a meeting to finalize Dec9-12 four-day plan, said that Dec 9 would begin with an anti-corruption walk to be participated by officials from all the government departments besides NGOs activists and people from different walks of life.

He said, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has ordered that big banners and panaflex posters inscribed with messages sensitizing people against corruption should be installed in streets, Mohallahs, Bazaars, shopping malls, railway stations, bus and wagon stands, important city roads, entry/exit points of the city and the government buildings.

Debates, seminars and other programs would also be organized at government and private educational institutions, ADCG said and directed all the government officials to ensure their participation in the four days long activity and perform the assigned tasks with dedication for 100 per cent success.

The government officials were also told to install banners and panaflex at their offices and hold awareness sessions there against corruption, he added.

Assistant commissioners besides head of all government departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Corruption All From Government

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

1 minute ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

1 minute ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.