KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The district government has chalked out an elaborate plan to observe international anti-corruption day on Dec 9 wherein an advocacy drive would be launched that would continue till Dec 12.

ADCG Revenue Akhtar Mundhera, presiding over a meeting to finalize Dec9-12 four-day plan, said that Dec 9 would begin with an anti-corruption walk to be participated by officials from all the government departments besides NGOs activists and people from different walks of life.

He said, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has ordered that big banners and panaflex posters inscribed with messages sensitizing people against corruption should be installed in streets, Mohallahs, Bazaars, shopping malls, railway stations, bus and wagon stands, important city roads, entry/exit points of the city and the government buildings.

Debates, seminars and other programs would also be organized at government and private educational institutions, ADCG said and directed all the government officials to ensure their participation in the four days long activity and perform the assigned tasks with dedication for 100 per cent success.

The government officials were also told to install banners and panaflex at their offices and hold awareness sessions there against corruption, he added.

Assistant commissioners besides head of all government departments attended the meeting.