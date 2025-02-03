Plan To Preserve Multan's Historical Sites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 08:03 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed officials to highlight Multan’s centuries-old religious and cultural significance
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed officials to highlight Multan’s centuries-old religious and cultural significance.
Commissioner Multan Aamir Karim said that the Punjab Walled City Authority has developed a special plan for the upgradation of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and other historical sites. He added that all government offices operating on the fort premises will be relocated.
In a special meeting, the commissioner stated that all development projects should ensure accessibility for people with disabilities. He also highlighted that the restoration work of the shrines of Sufi saints is being carried out in line with Multan’s ancient architectural traditions.
"These shrines are a symbol of Multan’s rich heritage and identity," he said, adding that people from around the world visit these sites to seek spiritual peace. He noted that the centuries-old structures attract tourists due to their unique architectural style.
To promote religious tourism, a restoration project worth over Rs 2 billion is being launched for Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and surrounding areas. The Walled City Authority will also restore Damdama, Nigar Khana, a library, and a Langar Khana under this initiative.
Officials from relevant departments attended the briefing session on the project’s implementation.
APP/atf
Recent Stories
Dubai South concludes successful 2024 across its different districts
IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, vows swift redressal of public grievances
Pakistan supporting Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically: Dr Tariq
Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites
CJ IHC re-constitutes promotion committee
Man shot dead in Bara Bazaar
Four Iranian navy vessels arrive at Port Khalid in Sharjah
Romina advocates for ambitious climate, financial resilience strategies for vuln ..
Next round for strategy game lineage in 'Civilization VII'
AIOU Mirpur hosts awareness walk to promote adult and distance education
CM Bugti condemns attack on security forces
Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad holds khuli katchery, vows swift redressal of public grievances3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan supporting Kashmir cause politically, diplomatically: Dr Tariq3 minutes ago
-
Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites3 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC re-constitutes promotion committee3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead in Bara Bazaar3 minutes ago
-
Romina advocates for ambitious climate, financial resilience strategies for vulnerable nations1 minute ago
-
AIOU Mirpur hosts awareness walk to promote adult and distance education1 minute ago
-
CM Bugti condemns attack on security forces1 minute ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi hails overseas Pakistanis as nation’s ‘ambassadors, assets’4 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC re-constitute administration committee4 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad initiates large-scale tree plantation drive38 minutes ago