Plan To Promote Oilseed Crops In 15 Districts Of Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:50 AM

Plan to promote oilseed crops in 15 districts of Punjab

SIALKOT, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) ::Punjab Agriculture department has initiated a five years National Oilseed Enhancement Programme costing more than Rs.5.11 billion for the promotion of oilseed crops cultivation in 15 districts of the province.

This was stated by Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed Warriach while talking to APP here on Sunday. He said that under the plan special attention would be accorded on enhancing the acreage from 45,000 to 100,000 acres in the province for the cultivation of oilseed crops-- sunflower, sesame and canola. The National Oilseed Enhancement Programme was being carried out in Sialkot, Multan, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Mianwali, Layyah, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Vehari, Muzaffargarh and Khanewal districts he added.

Dr. Iftikhar said that the steps had been taken for revamping and dissemination of latest production technologies of oilseed to the farmers of these districts.

The basic concept of the programme was to make country self-sufficient in oilseed production for reducing import bills and it would lead towards promoting crop diversification shifting from traditional cropping pattern to high value crops he added.

Under the programme he said efforts would be made for ensuring availability of quality and high yielding oilseed hybrids in the market through oilseed suppliers.

Keeping in view the importance of edible crops the Agriculture department was making strenuous efforts to motivating the growers that they should cultivate oilseed crops and gets maximum benefits and help in enhancing the production of edible oil he said.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan is the 4th largest importer of edible oils in the world and its per capita consumption is 18 KG per annum. Under the National Oilseed Enhancement programme efforts would be made for making three potential oilseed crops like canola, sesame and sunflower comparable with othercash crops.

