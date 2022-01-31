UrduPoint.com

Plan To Remodel Drainage In FDA City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started preparing a comprehensive plan for remodelling of drainage (Nullah) in the FDA city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started preparing a comprehensive plan for remodelling of drainage (Nullah) in the FDA city.

Presiding over a meeting here on Monday, FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir directed the quarters concerned to complete all ongoing projects in the FDA city without any delay.

He said that electricity work and installation of street lights should be completed, besides improving the security system in the city.

He also directed for giving sewerage control and water supply system to WASA in those residential blocks where residences had been constructed.

The meeting was told that FDA had so far served final notices to 4,270 defaulters for depositing dues immediately.

Later, the DG visited various blocks of FDA city and inspected cleanliness arrangements,security, condition of parks and greenbelts.

