Plan to save low-lying area people from land erosion by Indus river

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir on Monday paid visit to Bait Raghwan area of Karorr Lal Eisan facing damage from land erosion by river Indus and promised to help out the communities facing troubles.

During visit to witness the land strip damaged by the land erosion by river Indus, DC said that short term and long term measures were being adopted to protect precious land, government buildings, road infrastructure and residences of the people.

DC took briefing from revenue and irrigation officials.

SDO irrigation informed that a sum of Rs 400 million would be spent to build protection Bunds adding that process of strengthening these Bunds with stones would begin as soon as the water level goes down.

DC ordered officials to take immediate steps to check the threat and added that an expert committee would be consulted for a permanent solution to stop land erosion phenomenon.

Babar Bashir informed the villagers that the district administration was standing by them and taking steps to protect their lives and properties.