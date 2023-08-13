Open Menu

Plan To Set Up New Vegetable, Fruit Market At Kalakhatai Road

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Acting upon the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Punjab government has taken a decision in principle to establish a state-of-the-art vegetable and fruit market at Kalakhatai Road.

A specialised committee has been formed to oversee the design of the proposed market, as per the guidance of the chief minister. The committee will comprise key officers from various departments including the Secretary of Housing, Finance, Agriculture, as well as Communications and Works. In addition to the advanced vegetable and fruit market, the development plan encompasses the construction of a fish market and a slaughterhouse.

Furthermore, a robust sewage system will be laid out to ensure proper sanitation.

The CBD (Central business District) and the Punjab Agriculture Regulatory Authority will monitor the operational aspects of the market jointly. Recognising the need for convenient access, the approval had also been granted for construction of a dual road, which will serve as an entry point to the forthcoming vegetable and fruit market.

