Plan To Shift District Jail Outside City Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Plan to shift district jail outside city discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The divisional administration has initiated practical step to shift the district Jail outside the city.

Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan directed the district authorities to identify land for construction a new jail with modern security and residential facilities.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Commissioner was held here on Thursday to discuss the shifting.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, along with officials from the District Jail and police department attended the meeting.

Commissioner Kareem Khan said that a PC-1 for over 50 acres of land would be approved for the construction of the new jail. Meanwhile, various proposals were under consideration for the current jail site including developing a beautiful park, a central library, and a food point.

Additional barracks, residential colony and security facilities would be provided in the new jail.

