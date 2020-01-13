Plan to take action against profiteering, artificial flour shortage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to take strict action against artificial shortage or sale of flour at exorbitant rates across the district.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak while chairing a meeting here on Monday.

He said the district food department was providing wheat to flour mills and small grinding units as per their recommended quota. He said the government was providing 9900 wheat bags to 46 flour mills and 50 small grinding units, on daily basis.

Nobody would be allowed for profiteering by creating artificial shortage, he warned.

He said that flour mills owners were bound to give bill receipts to their dealers, adding the government recommended price of Rs 805 for 20 kg flour bag. In case, any shopkeeper was found charging extra amounts, he would be taken to task. He directed the mills and grinding unit owners to place panaflexes about price lists at conspicuous places.

Officers from Food department and owners of different flour mills were also present in the meeting.