Plan to take strict action against profiteers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of Special Price Magistrates chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz held here on Monday to review the prices of daily use items in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz directed that strict action would be taken against those found in selling daily use commodities at exorbitant rates.

The ADCR said that shopkeepers involved in such activities would be taken to task.

He directed the special price magistrates to register cases under the price Act againstthe big sellers.

He said that shopkeepers should display price lists at conspicuous places of their shops.