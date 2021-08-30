UrduPoint.com

Plan To Take Strict Action Against Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Plan to take strict action against profiteers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :A meeting of Special Price Magistrates chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz held here on Monday to review the prices of daily use items in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz directed that strict action would be taken against those found in selling daily use commodities at exorbitant rates.

The ADCR said that shopkeepers involved in such activities would be taken to task.

He directed the special price magistrates to register cases under the price Act againstthe big sellers.

He said that shopkeepers should display price lists at conspicuous places of their shops.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAE’s future diplomats

5 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

41 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

1 hour ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.