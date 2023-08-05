Plan to upgrade Allama Iqbal Library finalised

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal has said that under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Sialkot, upgradation and beautification of historical Allama Iqbal Library, Paris Road, has been finalised with the support of Chagatai Foundation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ):Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Iqbal has said that under the supervision of Municipal Corporation Sialkot, upgradation and beautification of historical Allama Iqbal Library, Paris Road, has been finalised with the support of Chagatai Foundation.

Addressing a meeting, held to finalise a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Chagatai Foundation and Municipal Corporation Sialkot regarding rehabilitation and development of the library on modern lines, he said all books in library would be recorded online and technical staff of the foundation would be responsible for supplying new books.

Muhammad Iqbal, who's also administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot, said that civil works, washrooms, air-conditioning, sanitation and electricity in library would be provided by the librarian education department.

Officials of Chagatai Foundation and Municipal Corporation Sialkot were also present.

The ADCR directed the officers of the engineering wing of the Municipal Corporation to immediately start restoration work on the building as per the design, and take steps to provide e-labs and laptops for research including other equipment. He said that quality should be ensured in the construction work in the library so that the dwellers of the Iqbal city could benefit from the facilities for a long time.