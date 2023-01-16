UrduPoint.com

Plan To Upgrade Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 05:46 PM

Plan to upgrade Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that modern musical jogging track, boundary wall, open gym, streetlights, grass, plants and swings would be installed in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park at a cost of Rs 11 million

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that modern musical jogging track, boundary wall, open gym, streetlights, grass, plants and swings would be installed in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park at a cost of Rs 11 million.

He stated this while addressing a meeting organized in connection with the restoration of Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park and reviewing of systematic planting in the greenbelt of the city.

The meeting was attended by President Nature Conservation Society of Pakistan Amin Ahsan, Parks and Horticulture Authority�(PHA) Director General Syeda Amina Maudoodi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shehzad and other officials concerned.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said the work of up-gradation of all parks of Iqbal's city and restoration of greenbelts was going on.

He said that beautiful and eco-friendly trees were being planted in parks and greenbelts, to make the project a success with the support of Nature Conservation Society of Pakistan (NCSP) which was providing plantation free of charges to the PHA, Municipal Corporation and District Council besides providing drawing and technical support for redesigning parks for beautification.

The Deputy Commissioner said the MoU would be signed between NCSP, PHA, MCS anddistrict council for mutual working relationship, in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

Omani Shura Council Speaker visits Wahat Al Karama

5 minutes ago
 Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

Nationwide anti-polio drive begins

13 minutes ago
 Sherpao condemns Afridi's murder, call for bringin ..

Sherpao condemns Afridi's murder, call for bringing culprits to justice

35 seconds ago
 Double-decker bus relaunched in Bahawalpur

Double-decker bus relaunched in Bahawalpur

37 seconds ago
 Week-long anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

Week-long anti-Polio drive kicks off in RWP

38 seconds ago
 Interior Minister condemns murder of former SCBA p ..

Interior Minister condemns murder of former SCBA president Latif Afridi

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.