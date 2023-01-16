Plan to upgrade Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that modern musical jogging track, boundary wall, open gym, streetlights, grass, plants and swings would be installed in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park at a cost of Rs 11 million

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Monday that modern musical jogging track, boundary wall, open gym, streetlights, grass, plants and swings would be installed in Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park at a cost of Rs 11 million.

He stated this while addressing a meeting organized in connection with the restoration of Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park and reviewing of systematic planting in the greenbelt of the city.

The meeting was attended by President Nature Conservation Society of Pakistan Amin Ahsan, Parks and Horticulture Authority�(PHA) Director General Syeda Amina Maudoodi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Faisal Shehzad, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shehzad and other officials concerned.

Addressing on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said the work of up-gradation of all parks of Iqbal's city and restoration of greenbelts was going on.

He said that beautiful and eco-friendly trees were being planted in parks and greenbelts, to make the project a success with the support of Nature Conservation Society of Pakistan (NCSP) which was providing plantation free of charges to the PHA, Municipal Corporation and District Council besides providing drawing and technical support for redesigning parks for beautification.

The Deputy Commissioner said the MoU would be signed between NCSP, PHA, MCS anddistrict council for mutual working relationship, in this regard.