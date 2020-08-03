Plan under way to educate 4,000 out-of-school children in Sindh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Alight Pakistan and Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia (Binoria University International) have joined hands to establish non-formal educational institutions and enroll over 4,000 out-of-school children belonging to marginalised segments of society in Sindh province.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the purpose of the project is to enroll out-of-school children and provide them with functional literacy combined with skills trainings in districts of Badin, Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar.

"Equitable access to education is the basic right of every child and this initiative will definitely help the most deserving students to avail the opportunity at their doorstep," said Dr Tariq Cheema, Country Representative, Alight Pakistan.

Jamia Binoria Chancellor Sheikh Noman Naeem said that non-formal schools would be established at Jamia Binoria's affiliated Madrasas for the out-of-school children, especially girls, between the ages of 9 to 11 who have never been to school or were dropped out at early age.