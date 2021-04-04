Plan underway to make Islamabad beggar-free

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police in collaboration with experts are working on an action plan to curb beggary for once and all by taking inclusive initiatives.

The issue of beggary was discussed at length during a meeting, held here with Inspector General of Police Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in the chair, an official source privy to the development told APP.

During the meeting, he said the experts floated multiple proposals to root out beggary and called for making the rehabilitation centers in the Federal capital fully functional to ensure protection of children and women.

National Commission for Human Rights' member Muhammad Shafique told the meeting about three recognized rehabilitation centers in Islamabad including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Center, Pakistan Center and Child Protection Center.

The source said the member pointed out absence of law for beggars' detention and their period of retention as a major issue for detaining a child or woman involved in beggary.

He said on the occasion, National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) member from ICT Dr Robina apprised the committee about the capacity and existing facilities of the recognized rehabilitation centers in Islamabad.

She said the Child Protection Center Humak had vocational training facility, but currently non-operational and yet to be notified under ICT Child Protection Act as "Child Protection Institution", the source added.

After detailed discussion, he said it was decided that a comprehensive strategy to tackle the beggary would be put forth at the next meeting.

Moreover, the participants were also asked to identify buildings for establishing rehabilitation center in the federal capital.

