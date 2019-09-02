Plan underway to run motorcycles on rechargeable batteries: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said plan was underway to run motorcycles and rikshaws on rechargeable batteries which would also prove environment-friendly.

Talking to private news channel, he said underground water in most of areas of the country was unsafe for drinking and the government would provide safe drinking water to the people on priority.

Fawad said the Ministry of Science and Technology revealed after testing the underground water samples collected from every Tehsil of the country that 83 percent of drinking water was unsafe.

He said the government would provide water treatment plants to the people and added public-private partnership would also be encouraged in that regard.

It was a plan to installed mineral water treatment plants at public offices with an aim to provide safe drinking water to employees, he added.