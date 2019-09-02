UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plan Underway To Run Motorcycles On Rechargeable Batteries: Fawad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Plan underway to run motorcycles on rechargeable batteries: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said plan was underway to run motorcycles and rikshaws on rechargeable batteries which would also prove environment-friendly.

Talking to private news channel, he said underground water in most of areas of the country was unsafe for drinking and the government would provide safe drinking water to the people on priority.

Fawad said the Ministry of Science and Technology revealed after testing the underground water samples collected from every Tehsil of the country that 83 percent of drinking water was unsafe.

He said the government would provide water treatment plants to the people and added public-private partnership would also be encouraged in that regard.

It was a plan to installed mineral water treatment plants at public offices with an aim to provide safe drinking water to employees, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Water From Government

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

21 minutes ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With New ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.