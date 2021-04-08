Plane carrying Pakistan’s parliamentary delegation denied landing in Kabul

(@fidahassanain)

The Sources say that the plane kept hovering over Afghan capital for sometime but was refused landing due to security reasons.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) Afghan authorities refused landing of a Pakistani plane carrying a parliamentary delegation led by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser due to security reasons, the sources said on Thursday.

The flight of Pakistani lawmakers kept hovering over Afghan capital for several hours but the Afghan authorities did not allow landing to the plane.

The Sources said that the officials at the Kabul Airport refused to budge as the Afghan parliament, which invited the Pakistani parliamentary delegation, failed to get clearance from the Afghan government.

Earlier, the Parliament House’ media wing had announced that the visit of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to Afghanistan was postponed due to the closure of the Kabul Airport at the last moment and cited security reasons.

A delegation of nine-member parliamentary delegation headed by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar flew to Kabul on the special invitation of his counterpart Chairman Wolsi Jirga Afghanistan Mir Rehman Rahmani, aimed at enhancing people-to-people contacts.

However, Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan had tweeted: “Speaker’s visit to Kabul postponed as airport was closed due to security threat.” He also said “the plane was about to descend when the control tower informed of the closure of airport. New dates for the visit will be decided after mutual consultations,”.