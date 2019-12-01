UrduPoint.com
Plane Crash Kills Nine, Injures Three In South Dakota: US Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:48 PM

Plane crash kills nine, injures three in South Dakota: US media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) A plane crash in the US state of South Dakota killed nine people, including two children, and injured three others on Saturday while a winter storm warning was in place, US media reported.

The Pilatus PC-12, a single-engine turboprop plane, crashed shortly after take-off approximately a mile from the Chamberlain airport and was carrying as many as 12 people, the Federal Aviation Administration said.Among the dead was the plane's pilot, NBC news reported, citing the Brule County state attorney's office.The National Transportation Safety board said in a tweet that it was "investigating today's crash of Pilatus PC-12 near Chamberlain, SD."

