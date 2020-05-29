UrduPoint.com
Plane Crash Report To Be Submitted Before Parliament On June 22: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 11:21 PM

Plane crash report to be submitted before Parliament on June 22: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said the plane crash report would be submitted before the parliament on June 22 and urged the opposition to avoid playing politics on national tragedy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday said the plane crash report would be submitted before the parliament on June 22 and urged the opposition to avoid playing politics on national tragedy. Talking to a private news channel, he said 53 bodies of the plane crash incident had been handed over to victims' families.

To a question, he said the concerned department had provided all required facilities including meal to the families' members who came to collect the bodies of their loved ones.

Sarwar Khan said testing of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) was a time consuming process, adding that the affected family members had to wait to receive the bodies of their loved ones.

The identification of burnt bodies was not an easy task, he added.

To another question, the minister said a team from France had arrived to investigate the crash and had collected necessary material which would help them to find the cause of tragic incident.

