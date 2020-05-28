Plane crash victims: Chief Minister Sindh visits KU DNA lab for expediting DNA tests

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at Karachi University just to press them to expedite the DNA tests of passengers died in Air bus A-320 crash on May 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at Karachi University just to press them to expedite the DNA tests of passengers died in Air bus A-320 crash on May 22.

A statement issued from the CM's House, the CM Sindh said "The family members of the passengers died in the plane crash are in such a severe pain that they have not only lost their relatives but now they are unable to identify their bodies to perform their funeral.This pain will continue piercing them in their hearts the whole life but we can mitigate it by handing over them the bodies just after identifying them through DNA,".

Briefing the chief minister, the Lab in-charge said that out of 97 bodies 50 have been identified and handed over to their heirs.

He added that at present 29 bodies were lying in the mortuaries of Edhi and 18 in Chhipa.

The chief minister was told that 12 bodies identified through DNA were Ms Yasmeen, Attaullah, Ms. Shehnaz, Ms. Khalida, Khalid Sherdil, Saad Mahmood, Usman and Surya. Three other bodies identified, through DNA, have also been handed over. Two DNA reports were missed/rejected due to the tagging issue.

At this the chief minister directed the district administration to resolve the issue and get the bodies identified so that they could be handed over to their relatives.

The chief minister appreciated the Lab staff, technicians and the administration for their untiring work and dedication to help the aggrieved families to identify their deceased member died in the plane crash.