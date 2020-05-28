UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plane Crash Victims: Chief Minister Sindh Visits KU DNA Lab For Expediting DNA Tests

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:35 PM

Plane crash victims: Chief Minister Sindh visits KU DNA lab for expediting DNA tests

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at Karachi University just to press them to expedite the DNA tests of passengers died in Air bus A-320 crash on May 22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory at Karachi University just to press them to expedite the DNA tests of passengers died in Air bus A-320 crash on May 22.

A statement issued from the CM's House, the CM Sindh said "The family members of the passengers died in the plane crash are in such a severe pain that they have not only lost their relatives but now they are unable to identify their bodies to perform their funeral.This pain will continue piercing them in their hearts the whole life but we can mitigate it by handing over them the bodies just after identifying them through DNA,".

Briefing the chief minister, the Lab in-charge said that out of 97 bodies 50 have been identified and handed over to their heirs.

He added that at present 29 bodies were lying in the mortuaries of Edhi and 18 in Chhipa.

The chief minister was told that 12 bodies identified through DNA were Ms Yasmeen, Attaullah, Ms. Shehnaz, Ms. Khalida, Khalid Sherdil, Saad Mahmood, Usman and Surya. Three other bodies identified, through DNA, have also been handed over. Two DNA reports were missed/rejected due to the tagging issue.

At this the chief minister directed the district administration to resolve the issue and get the bodies identified so that they could be handed over to their relatives.

The chief minister appreciated the Lab staff, technicians and the administration for their untiring work and dedication to help the aggrieved families to identify their deceased member died in the plane crash.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Died May Murad Ali Shah Karachi University Family From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

22 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

22 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam power generation reaches to 1991 MW

1 minute ago

Russia Condemns US Decision to Cancel Waivers to I ..

1 minute ago

Sarwar condoles with Shaheed Kahlid Sherdil's fami ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.