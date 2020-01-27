UrduPoint.com
Plane Crashes In Ghazni Area Of Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Plane crashes in Ghazni area of Afghanistan

The reports say that plane crashed at around 1 pm but it is not yet clear that whether it was a plane carrying passengers or a military jet.

KABUL: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2020) A plane has crashed in Ghazi province of Afghanistan today afternoon, the reports say.

However, it is not yet clear that whether it was a passenger plane or military jet and that how many people were on board.

“ A plane crashed at around 1 pm but it is not yet clear that whether it was a commercial plane or military jet,” said Ghazni Governor’s spokesperson Aref Noori. “The plane is burning and the villagers in the area have gathered there and trying to put it out,” he added.

Various reports are coming that a plane has crashed in Ghazni province but still no one could identify it properly.

On social media, there are different reports and comments are coming as some say that it is Ariana Afghan passenger plane which was shot down in Ghazni by the Taliban and some say it was military jet and the crew was safe and the Taliban are in their search.

A man wrote on his Twitter account that it was Ariana Afghan passenger plane and tweeted in this regard.

Another wrote that it seemed like a US military jet which crashed in the area and two crew members were alive and hiding somewhere from Taliban.

The reports just confirm that a plane crashed in Ghazni area but there is not yet clear information about the type of the plane.

