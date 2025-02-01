Planet Youth Festival held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Planet Youth Festival 2025 was held at the historic Lahore Fort’s Picture Wall on Saturday.

This vibrant two-day event, organized in collaboration with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), aims to celebrate the energy and creativity of youth while highlighting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage. Thousands of students and common people attended the event and enjoyed.

Speaking about the event, Kamran Lashari, Director General of WCLA, said: "The Picture Wall at the Lahore Fort is not only a symbol of our heritage but also an emblem of the creativity and passion. Through the Planet Youth Festival, we aim to bridge our rich history with the boundless energy of the new generation, creating a platform that inspires and empowers.

" Usman Karim, CEO of Planet PR Agency Pvt. Limited, added: "The Planet Youth Festival 2025 is a celebration of the talent, innovation, and resilience of our youth. This collaboration with WCLA brings together culture and modernity in a unique way, and we are thrilled to host this event at one of Pakistan's most iconic landmarks."

The festival promises a variety of engaging activities, cultural performances, and dynamic programs, and food court offering an inspiring experience for attendees and media professionals alike. Set against the backdrop of the UNESCO-listed Lahore Fort, this event will highlight the fusion of heritage and modernity, empowering the youth and honoring the nation’s cultural legacy.

