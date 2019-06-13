UrduPoint.com
Planned Five-Nation Rail Link With Pakistan, Russia 'Tremendous' - Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) SLAMABAD, June 13 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - The planned Pakistan-Afghanistan-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Russia rail network is a "tremendous project" that has the potential to open up the entire region, Pakistani Prime Minister ISLAMABAD (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) mran Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

The railroad administrations of the five countries agreed in December to set up a company that would build the new network.

"I think this is a tremendous project because connectivity between Pakistan going on through Afghanistan to Uzbekistan, to Russia will open up this whole region. And then, remember, from there it will go from Pakistan right down to Gwadar, which is the shortest route to the ocean.

So it will open up the whole area," Khan said.

The Pakistani prime minister added that he could not give a timeline for when the project would begin.

"It depends on the amount of funds ” can we generate enough funds for this railway. Secondly, it depends upon peace in Afghanistan. Although I believe that all, even the Taliban and the Afghan government, all feel that this railway is important for the future of Afghanistan. So mainly it is the question of having the funds, but this is a great project for the future of the whole area, the whole region," Khan said.

