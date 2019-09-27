Planned tree plantation being made to end pollution: Zartaj Gul

State Minster for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul said on Friday the use of plastic bags would be eliminated and efforts were being made for a planned tree plantation to overcome environmental pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :State Minster for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul said on Friday the use of plastic bags would be eliminated and efforts were being made for a planned tree plantation to overcome environmental pollution.

She said that industrialists must come forward to introduce substitute of plastic bags with environment friendly product.

She was addressing a function at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here Friday.

The minister explained global warming and its impacts on overall environment and said that Pakistan had to bear consequences of environmental change.

She said that fundamentally Pakistan was an agrarian country but production of different crops had decreased due to global warming.

The minister said that no environment related survey was conducted during the last 70 years and now she had to manage it to formulate further environment policies.

She also pointed out the coming smog season and said that the government and industrialists must work closely to overcome it.

She said the PTI government was working seriously and devotedly, adding that as the common man had now access to the highest level to the Prime Minister Portal.

"I have talked to Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and he will also prohibit the use of plastic bags in the province," she said and asked the industrialists to introduce new technology to replace the plastic bags.

"In this connection, our ministry is ready to provide maximum guidance and incentive," she added.

She assured that the PTI government would also formulate a new policy to ban residential colonies in industrial areas in order to save residents from pollution and repeated relocation of industrial units.

She welcomed the plantation of one lac saplings by the FCCI and said the government would provide maximum facilities to the industrialist. The minister also welcomed a proposal to set up the Forest Development Authority to undertake this gigantic task.

President FCCI Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain and former central chairman APTPMA Engineer Rizwan Ashraf also addressed.

Later, Mian Tanvir Ahmed SVP FCCI and Robina Amjad President FWCCI presented FCCI shield to Zartaj Gul.

Earlier, the state minister also planted a sapling in the FCCI complex.