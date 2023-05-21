Planners, attackers in May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the planners, facilitators and attackers in the incidents of May 9 would be brought to justice.

While chairing a high-level meeting on law and order here, he said May 9, 2023, would always be remembered as a dark day in the history of the country.

He said miscreants did what even the enemy could not do in the last 75 years, adding the manner in which terrorists burned down residency of Quaid e Azam in Ziarat, was the same way the sanctity of Jinnah House in Lahore was violated.

The PM said it should be kept in mind that Tehreek e Taliban attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and unfortunately this time the workers of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) attacked GHQ and burnt Radio Pakistan Peshawar to ashes.

Many tragic incidents occurred in the country which would cause mental anguish for the whole nation forever, he said adding it was not a joke to attack installations of Pakistan Air Force and cause damage of billions of rupees to properties.

He mentioned that the gangs of Imran Niazi in Mianwali made an evil attempt to burn airplanes which were purchased with the blood and sweat of the nation and were to be used against the enemy.

He directed that legal requirements should not be ignored in haste and during the identification of attackers it should be ensured that no innocent was arrested.

He said the services of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and security agencies should be acquired to tighten the noose against the miscreants as early as possible.

The prime minister said every patriotic Pakistani was hurt today as their fellow citizens attacked civil and military installations.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of the Police, Intelligence Bureau, NADRA, Counter Terrorism Department, Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and Safe City in tackling the situation.

He instructed the Inspector General Police Punjab to arrest the miscreants at the earliest and conclude proceedings of cases without leaving any loophole in the investigations.

He ordered that the progress in cases should be monitored on an hourly basis.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Attaullah Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other officers attended the meeting.