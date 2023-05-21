UrduPoint.com

Planners, Attackers In May 9 Incidents To Be Brought To Justice: PM

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Planners, attackers in May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the planners, facilitators and attackers in the incidents of May 9 would be brought to justice.

While chairing a high-level meeting on law and order here, he said May 9, 2023, would always be remembered as a dark day in the history of the country.

He said miscreants did what even the enemy could not do in the last 75 years, adding the manner in which terrorists burned down residency of Quaid e Azam in Ziarat, was the same way the sanctity of Jinnah House in Lahore was violated.

The PM said it should be kept in mind that Tehreek e Taliban attacked the General Headquarters (GHQ) and unfortunately this time the workers of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) attacked GHQ and burnt Radio Pakistan Peshawar to ashes.

Many tragic incidents occurred in the country which would cause mental anguish for the whole nation forever, he said adding it was not a joke to attack installations of Pakistan Air Force and cause damage of billions of rupees to properties.

He mentioned that the gangs of Imran Niazi in Mianwali made an evil attempt to burn airplanes which were purchased with the blood and sweat of the nation and were to be used against the enemy.

He directed that legal requirements should not be ignored in haste and during the identification of attackers it should be ensured that no innocent was arrested.

He said the services of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and security agencies should be acquired to tighten the noose against the miscreants as early as possible.

The prime minister said every patriotic Pakistani was hurt today as their fellow citizens attacked civil and military installations.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the role of the Police, Intelligence Bureau, NADRA, Counter Terrorism Department, Federal Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and Safe City in tackling the situation.

He instructed the Inspector General Police Punjab to arrest the miscreants at the earliest and conclude proceedings of cases without leaving any loophole in the investigations.

He ordered that the progress in cases should be monitored on an hourly basis.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Attaullah Tarar and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Secretary Interior, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG Police Punjab and other officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Lahore Attack Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Khawaja Saad Rafique Law And Order Quaid E Azam Rana SanaUllah Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Same Mianwali Ziarat May Sunday Ahad Cheema Blood Billion

Recent Stories

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collec ..

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collections of gold, jewellery

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banne ..

Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banned under CITES Convention

19 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.