Planners, Facilitators Of May 9 Riots To Face Punishment: Asif
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that planners and facilitators of May 9, would face punishment as per law of the country.
Talking to a private television channel, he said that facilitators and beneficiaries of May 9, would also face action.
The convict of May 9 riots would be given sever punishment, he added.
All main-power for May 9, mayhem was provided by PTI, he stated.
In reply to a question about solution of Balochistan issues, he said that some elements were causing main hindrance in the
development of Balochistan region. He assured that all possible measures would be taken to put the province on the path of progress.
