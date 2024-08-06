Planning and Development Department prioritizes transparency in project implementation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Planning and Development Department continues its series of review meetings for the Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2023-24.

The meetings, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, focused on the progress of projects within the Secondary and Higher education Department, Municipalities, and other departments.

The review session was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Shahidullah Khan, Chief Economist Arifullah Awan, along with representatives from various departments and sections of the Planning and Development Department.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of ensuring quality and transparency in all projects.

He directed the relevant departments to formulate their plans of action based on the monitoring and evaluation reports, ensuring efficient and effective project implementation.

"The departments must prioritize transparency and quality in their projects," he said.

The Additional Chief Secretary said, "By doing so, we can ensure that the Annual Development Plan achieves its intended goals and benefits the people of our province."

"The ongoing review meetings are part of a broader effort to closely monitor and guide the implementation of development projects across various sectors, aiming to improve public services and infrastructure throughout the province, he informed.