Planning Commission Approves Two Major Mega Projects For GB

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Planning Commission approves two major mega projects for GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Planning Commission of Pakistan has approved two major mega projects for Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the office of chief secretary GB, Planning Commission of Pakistan approved a three hundred bed hospital in the district Diamer Chelas and the Life Skill Development and Rehabilitation Centers in Gilgit, Skardu and Diamer with an amount of Rs.

6.689 billions .

A week after taking the oath, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a 300-bed hospital in Chilas city during his site visit to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

