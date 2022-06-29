Planning Commission approves two major mega projects for GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Planning Commission of Pakistan has approved two major mega projects for Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the office of chief secretary GB, Planning Commission of Pakistan approved a three hundred bed hospital in the district Diamer Chelas and the Life Skill Development and Rehabilitation Centers in Gilgit, Skardu and Diamer with an amount of Rs.

6.689 billions .

A week after taking the oath, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a 300-bed hospital in Chilas city during his site visit to the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.