Planning Commission delegation visits Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Planning Commission Islamabad headed by Director General Monitoring Saifur Rehman Usmani on Saturday visited Gwadar and reviewed various development projects under Gwadar Development Authority.

The delegation inspected the GDA Hospital, GDA Parks, and the breakwater under construction at East Bay.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Haji Syed Muhammad gave briefing to the delegation regarding the ongoing development projects.

Director General Monitoring Planning Commission while appreciating the projects of GDA said that the GDA has taken care of the basic needs of the people by giving importance to sectors including education, health, water, tourism, roads and jetties projects.

"Government is committed to build and develop Gwadar in view of the global importance of port city of Gwadar," he said and added that for this purpose GDA has a key role.

Earlier, the delegation met Director General GDA Mujibur Rehman Qambrani in his office and discussed various aspects of the development of Gwadar.