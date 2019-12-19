Planning Commission fully supports Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project

The Planning Commission was fully supporting the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project as a vital link in the road connectivity from Karachi to Dushanbe via the Khyber Pass as envisaged in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission was fully supporting the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project as a vital link in the road connectivity from Karachi to Dushanbe via the Khyber Pass as envisaged in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 5.

Clarifying a news item, the Planning Commission has said on Thursday that like all other projects, this underwent careful scrutiny at the Commission and there were multiple discussions with the sponsors, National Highway Authority and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on technical and economic aspects of the project.

Based on satisfactory outcome of these deliberations, including at the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) granted approval for the project.

Recent social media and a newspaper report, therefore are not an accurate reflection of these deliberations or the final decision, the statement added.

The focus going forward is a timely implementation of the project so that the benefits of improved road connectivity, reduced travel time and creation of up to 100,000 jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are achieved. This project would also integrate the merged areas of erstwhile FATA into national communication and economic connectivity.