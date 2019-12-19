UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Planning Commission Fully Supports Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:02 PM

Planning Commission fully supports Khyber Pass Economic Corridor project

The Planning Commission was fully supporting the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project as a vital link in the road connectivity from Karachi to Dushanbe via the Khyber Pass as envisaged in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission was fully supporting the Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) project as a vital link in the road connectivity from Karachi to Dushanbe via the Khyber Pass as envisaged in Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 5.

Clarifying a news item, the Planning Commission has said on Thursday that like all other projects, this underwent careful scrutiny at the Commission and there were multiple discussions with the sponsors, National Highway Authority and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on technical and economic aspects of the project.

Based on satisfactory outcome of these deliberations, including at the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) granted approval for the project.

Recent social media and a newspaper report, therefore are not an accurate reflection of these deliberations or the final decision, the statement added.

The focus going forward is a timely implementation of the project so that the benefits of improved road connectivity, reduced travel time and creation of up to 100,000 jobs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are achieved. This project would also integrate the merged areas of erstwhile FATA into national communication and economic connectivity.

Related Topics

Karachi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Social Media Road Dushanbe NHA All From Government Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five ye ..

23 seconds ago

Lavrov Says Will Meet With Japanese Foreign Minist ..

55 seconds ago

China to release 40,000 tonnes of pork reserves

57 seconds ago

KSE-100 plunges 2.33%

58 seconds ago

Russia's Inflation Slowed Down to 3.25%, May Furth ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Energy Minister to Attend Trilateral Gas T ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.