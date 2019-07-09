Planning Commission gives comparative position of PSDP releases during fiscal years 2017-18 & 2018-19.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) July 09 (Online): Planning Commission on Tuesday shared comparative position of PSDP releases during the last fiscal year and the year 2017-18.

Federal PSDP 2018-19 was initially approved at size of Rs 800 billion which was rationalized and revised at Rs. 675 billion including Rs.144.3 billion as foreign aid component.M/o PD&R is assigned to authorize release of PSDP funds (local component only) as per quarterly release strategy notified by Finance Division each year.

Whereas, foreign aid component is directly disbursed by the donors and reported by the EAD.The comparative position of the fiscal years 2018-19 and 2017-18 ending 30th June is given as under:For fiscal year 2018-19, an amount of Rs.

639 billion against budget of Rs. 675 billion i.e. 95% was authorized for release upto 30thJune, 2019 as compared to 76% during the fiscal year 2017-18 inclusive of foreign aid disbursement (figures upto April, 2019).

This ratio is likely to further improve when the full years' Foreign Aid disbursement information is availablAs regards local component, an amount of Rs. 431.2 billion was authorized by M/o PD&R to various Ministries/Divisions during 2018-19 which, in percentage terms, is 81% of rupee allocation which is higher than 69% releases made during corresponding period last year.The reported foreign aid disbursement for the fiscal year 2018-19 upto April, 2019 was Rs.

207.8 billion which is 144% of budget allocation.In a nutshell, a robust increase in overall releases (in percentage terms) during 2018-19 has been witnessed to enable line Ministries /Divisions to accelerate the pace of execution of on-going projects for timely completion.