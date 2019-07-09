UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Planning Commission Gives Comparative Position Of PSDP Releases During Fiscal Years 2017-18 & 2018-19.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:49 PM

Planning Commission gives comparative position of PSDP releases during fiscal years 2017-18 & 2018-19.

Planning Commission on Tuesday shared comparative position of PSDP releases during the last fiscal year and the year 2017-18

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th July, 2019) July 09 (Online): Planning Commission on Tuesday shared comparative position of PSDP releases during the last fiscal year and the year 2017-18.

Federal PSDP 2018-19 was initially approved at size of Rs 800 billion which was rationalized and revised at Rs. 675 billion including Rs.144.3 billion as foreign aid component.M/o PD&R is assigned to authorize release of PSDP funds (local component only) as per quarterly release strategy notified by Finance Division each year.

Whereas, foreign aid component is directly disbursed by the donors and reported by the EAD.The comparative position of the fiscal years 2018-19 and 2017-18 ending 30th June is given as under:For fiscal year 2018-19, an amount of Rs.

639 billion against budget of Rs. 675 billion i.e. 95% was authorized for release upto 30thJune, 2019 as compared to 76% during the fiscal year 2017-18 inclusive of foreign aid disbursement (figures upto April, 2019).

This ratio is likely to further improve when the full years' Foreign Aid disbursement information is availablAs regards local component, an amount of Rs. 431.2 billion was authorized by M/o PD&R to various Ministries/Divisions during 2018-19 which, in percentage terms, is 81% of rupee allocation which is higher than 69% releases made during corresponding period last year.The reported foreign aid disbursement for the fiscal year 2018-19 upto April, 2019 was Rs.

207.8 billion which is 144% of budget allocation.In a nutshell, a robust increase in overall releases (in percentage terms) during 2018-19 has been witnessed to enable line Ministries /Divisions to accelerate the pace of execution of on-going projects for timely completion.

Related Topics

Budget April June July 2019 Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi visits Cairo Biennale

5 minutes ago

Resolution submitted to award ‘Medal of Democrac ..

10 minutes ago

Water level increases at Taunsa barrage

1 minute ago

Russia Not Interested in Heating Up Situation Arou ..

1 minute ago

NEC calls on individuals to hold off campaigning u ..

20 minutes ago

Police raid hotel in Lahore, make women's videos

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.