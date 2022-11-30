UrduPoint.com

Planning Commission Organizes Seminar At FJWU To Spread Awareness On Pro-women Legislation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Planning Commission organizes seminar at FJWU to spread awareness on pro-women legislation

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives under Young Development Fellows (YDFs) program here on Wednesday organized a seminar at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) as part of 16 days of activism on behalf of the Planning Commission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives under Young Development Fellows (YDFs) program here on Wednesday organized a seminar at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) as part of 16 days of activism on behalf of the Planning Commission.

The seminar was held to spread awareness among women regarding pro-women legislature.

The panelists from FIA, NCSW, and FJWU gave their presentations to students to familiarize them with the relevant legislature and platforms.

Acting VC, FJWU, Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmin welcomed the panelists and collaborated with the team from the Planning Commission to arrange the seminar.

Dr. Shaheen Arif, Gender Advisor, NCSW explained pro-women constitutional guarantees and legislature that is ensured by the government of Pakistan.

Dr. Nadia Khadem, HoD Law Department, FJWU illuminated the students on important laws that were put in place to protect women from the violation of their property rights, cyber space, and personal lives.

Dr. Ayaz Khan, Additional Director Cyber Crime Wing, FIA had an illuminating session with the student in which they were advised on how they can save themselves on social media.

On the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, the Planning Commission established a Gender Unit which would work to include a gender perspective in the development and economic policies.

The series of seminars conducted is part of the Ministry's initiative to protect women's rights and fight discrimination and violence against women.

According to FJWU spokerperson, the university on the directives of Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr. Saima Hamid celebrates 16 days of activism at the university each year as she is a staunch advocate of women empowerment and development.

